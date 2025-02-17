Critical Survey: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $237.46 million 10.28 $86.19 million $0.80 109.10 Pony AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 8.45% 9.38% 5.94% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agilysys and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.11%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Pony AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats Pony AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

