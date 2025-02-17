Critical Review: Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) versus Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 1.90 $65.80 million $2.24 11.47 Hennessy Advisors $29.65 million 3.25 $7.10 million $0.92 13.48

Profitability

Acadian Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11% Hennessy Advisors 26.64% 7.92% 4.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acadian Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadian Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acadian Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Acadian Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acadian Asset Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

