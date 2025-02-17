Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRECF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

