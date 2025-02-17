Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRECF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
About Critical Elements Lithium
