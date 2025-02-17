Critical Contrast: Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Safe and Green Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.26 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, suggesting that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.04% 2.03% 1.04% Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18%

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

