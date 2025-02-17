Critical Contrast: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.09%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Premier Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $81.62 million 1.92 $12.59 million $2.39 12.81 Premier Financial $244.12 million 4.28 $71.40 million $1.99 14.65

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CB Financial Services pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 15.43% 7.45% 0.70% Premier Financial 16.12% 7.66% 0.87%

Summary

Premier Financial beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.