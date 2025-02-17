Critical Analysis: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -0.76% -1.17% -0.99% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Vsee Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $181.29 million 3.80 -$19.18 million ($0.01) -408.00 Vsee Health $6.38 million 1.06 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 2 2 3.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Vsee Health.

Summary

Talkspace beats Vsee Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vsee Health

(Get Free Report)

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.