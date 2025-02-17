CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of CRH worth $68,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in CRH by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CRH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $108.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

