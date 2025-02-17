Cosner Financial Group LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.