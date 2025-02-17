Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

