Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.39 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.