Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

