Contrasting International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Wealth Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $472.00 million 2.61 $118.19 million $3.06 8.75 Brookfield Wealth Solutions $7.02 billion 1.26 $796.00 million $0.31 196.45

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Wealth Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International General Insurance and Brookfield Wealth Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

International General Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Brookfield Wealth Solutions.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. International General Insurance pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 26.24% 22.78% 6.93% Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.11% 0.15% 0.01%

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

