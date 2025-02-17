Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,345 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

