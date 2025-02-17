Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,322 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

