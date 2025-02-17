Congress Asset Management Co. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

