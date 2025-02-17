Congress Asset Management Co. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $107.17 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

