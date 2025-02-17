Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

