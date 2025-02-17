Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $25.31 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

