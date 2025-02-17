Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 632,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,464.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
CMSQF stock remained flat at $21.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Computershare has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.78.
About Computershare
