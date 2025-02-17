Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 632,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,464.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF stock remained flat at $21.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Computershare has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

