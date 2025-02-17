Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 322,588 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,588 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

