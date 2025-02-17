Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CL opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

