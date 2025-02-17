Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.30. 9,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
