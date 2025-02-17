Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.76 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 20,769,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,089,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,022,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after acquiring an additional 347,470 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.