Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,408.59 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $800.76 and a 1 year high of $1,460.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

