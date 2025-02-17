ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

