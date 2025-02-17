Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $660.13 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.91 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.