Cipherloc Holds 2025 Annual Meeting, Elects Directors and Ratifies Appointments

On February 12, 2025, SideChannel, Inc., operating as Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK), convened its annual meeting of stockholders to address key matters, as disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the meeting, shareholders voted on three crucial agenda items, including the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the independent registered accounting firm, and the approval of a reverse stock split amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation.

In the election of directors, five nominees were elected to Cipherloc’s Board of Directors after garnering majority support. The elected candidates, including Robert Brown, Brian Haugli, Nick Hnatiw, Deborah MacConnel, and Hugh Regan, Jr., will serve until their successors are duly elected.

Additionally, shareholders ratified the appointment of RBSM, LLP as Cipherloc’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year concluding on September 30, 2025, as detailed in the voting results.

Moreover, the reverse stock split amendment proposed by Cipherloc’s board received approval from shareholders. The amendment will enable a reverse stock split of the company’s outstanding common stock at a ratio determined by the Board of Directors, ranging from 1-for-2 to 1-for-200.

The decisive voting results for these matters were presented in the 8-K filing to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company’s commitment to sound corporate governance and effective decision-making was evident throughout the annual meeting.

Cipherloc’s leadership, represented by Chief Executive Officer Brian Haugli, signed off on the filing as per the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on February 14, 2025. The meeting outcomes underscore the company’s focus on strategic planning and shareholder value enhancement in its operations moving forward.

This news update showcases Cipherloc’s proactive approach to shareholder engagement and corporate governance, emphasizing transparency and accountability in its decision-making processes to drive sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

