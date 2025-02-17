CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $499,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

