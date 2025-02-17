CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

