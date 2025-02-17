CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $41,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $131.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.