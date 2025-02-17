CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $185,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

