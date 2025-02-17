Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 546,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500,475 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 236,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

