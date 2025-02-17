Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF remained flat at $14.13 during midday trading on Monday. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

