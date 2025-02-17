Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF remained flat at $14.13 during midday trading on Monday. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.43.
About Chorus Aviation
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.