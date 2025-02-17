China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,329,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 17,291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.2 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of CHFLF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Friday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
China Feihe Company Profile
