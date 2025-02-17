Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells $13,792.50 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) insider Allen S. Melemed sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $13,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,937.50. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chimerix Stock Performance
Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $7,169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chimerix by 1,318.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,864 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimerix
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chimerix
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.