Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells $13,792.50 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) insider Allen S. Melemed sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $13,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,937.50. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $7,169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chimerix by 1,318.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,864 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

