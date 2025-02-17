Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Trading Down 14.1 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $182.58 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

