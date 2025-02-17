Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $107.45 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

