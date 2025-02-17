Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 301 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,338.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

