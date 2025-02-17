Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

