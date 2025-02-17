Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

