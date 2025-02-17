Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

SYF opened at $65.19 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

