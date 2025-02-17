Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,468 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in YETI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE YETI opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

