Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

