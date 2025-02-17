Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
CHKR opened at $0.51 on Monday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
