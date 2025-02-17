Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

CHKR opened at $0.51 on Monday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

