Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $142.05 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg Stock Up 5.4 %

CHGG stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Chegg has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

