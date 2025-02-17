Centerpoint Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
