Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE COR opened at $243.03 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.42.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

