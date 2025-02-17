Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CETEF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.
About Cathedral Energy Services
