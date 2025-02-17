Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CETEF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

