Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $437.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

