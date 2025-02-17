Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 92,754.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 694.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 76,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $55,815,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,653.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,027.68 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,086.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,071.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.56.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

